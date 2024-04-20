Julian Nagelsmann: Germany manager signs contract extension until 2026

Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann, the manager of Germany, has recently signed a contract extension that will keep him in charge until after the 2026 World Cup.

The 36-year-old coach took over from Hansi Flick in September 2023 and has already achieved three victories out of six games.



His previous contract was set to expire in July, following Germany's hosting of Euro 2024. Nagelsmann expressed his deep commitment to coaching the national team, stating that it is a great honor for him.



The qualification process for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, has not yet begun.



Germany's performance in major competitions has been disappointing in recent years, with their last successful run being in 2016.

They were eliminated in the group stage in the last two World Cups and suffered a defeat to England in the first knockout phase of Euro 2020. In Euro 2024, Germany has been placed in a group alongside Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland.



There were rumors linking Nagelsmann to a potential return to Bayern Munich, but he has decided to continue leading the national team.



Bernd Neuendorf, the president of the German Football Association (DFB), sees Nagelsmann's contract extension as a positive sign for the DFB and the national team, as it provides stability and allows everyone to focus on a successful performance in the upcoming European Championship.



Germany has recently won friendly matches against France and the Netherlands and has scheduled matches against Ukraine and Greece in June to prepare for the Euros.