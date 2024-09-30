Juventus yet to concede, Monaco turn 100, Mourinho booked

Unbeaten Juventus are second in Serie A after winning three and drawing three

Source: BBC

Juventus maintained their impressive defensive streak this weekend, remaining the sole team among Europe's top 16 domestic leagues that has yet to allow a league goal.

Their 3-0 victory over Genoa, featuring two goals from Dusan Vlahovic, brings their tally to nine goals scored without any conceded in the first six matches of Serie A.

This achievement is notable given their lack of a consistent defensive lineup, as they have utilized two goalkeepers and eight defenders, each of whom has participated in at least one of the six league fixtures.



