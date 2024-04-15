Karela coach admits Hearts of Oak superiority in Ghana Premier League encounter

Abukari Damba

Karela head coach, Abukari Damba, has admitted that his team was lacking in their performance during the recent Ghana Premier League match against Hearts of Oak.

Hearts managed to secure a 3-1 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium in the week 26 fixture.



The visitors took an early lead with a goal from Dafie Mumin Mohammed, but Hearts turned the game around with two goals from Hamza Issa and a long-range strike from Salim Adams.

Damba praised Hearts of Oak in his post-match comments, acknowledging their impressive performance. Despite the loss, Karela remains in the relegation zone with 30 points from 26 matches.



Damba highlighted the team's inability to create enough scoring opportunities as a key factor in their defeat. Karela's next league match will be against 8th-placed Accra Lions at home on Sunday.