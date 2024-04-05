Karim Zito expresses disappointed with SWAG, declares boycott of events

Abdul-Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Abdul-Karim Zito has expressed his disappointment with the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) for consistently overlooking him for honours, despite his impressive achievements.

He led his team to the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup and is on the verge of a historic semi-final berth, believes that he has been treated unfairly by the sports writers.



Despite his remarkable success with the Ghana Under-20 male team, Zito has been ignored for awards.



He guided the Black Satellites to victory in the WAFU Zone B tournament in 2020 and the CAF Under-20 AFCON in Mauritania in 2021. Unfortunately, the team's plans to participate in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.



As a result of the perceived disrespect towards his contributions to the game, Zito has decided to boycott any award scheme organized by SWAG.



He expressed his frustration during an interview, stating that he was not even named among the top 5 coaches in a media house's selection last year. He believes that he will always be overlooked for others who may be less deserving.

Zito emphasized the significance of his achievements, highlighting the 13-year period of struggle that his team endured before winning the WAFU Zone B and CAF U20 AFCON titles.



Despite this, the individual award was given to a coach who aspired to win a league in Ghana. Zito expressed his sadness and pain over the situation.



In light of these experiences, Zito has firmly stated that he will not attend any SWAG events or accept any nominations from them in the future.



He feels that his performance should be recognized and valued, rather than being disregarded repeatedly.