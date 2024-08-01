Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Kasim Mingle eyes improved Ghana Premier League season with Nations FC

Kasim Mingle Ocansey Kasim Mingle

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nations FC coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle is anticipating a better Ghana Premier League season, set to start next month. The Abrankese-based team finished seventh in their first season, and Mingle is determined to see an improvement in the upcoming campaign.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live