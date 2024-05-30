Kasim Mingle has done a good job - Nations FC’s Kennedy Boakye Ansah

Kassim Mingle

Source: Footballghana

Kennedy Boakye Ansah, the Brands and Marketing Manager of Nations FC has commended coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle for his outstanding performance in their debut Ghana Premier League campaign.

The team from Abrankese has exceeded expectations in their first appearance in the top-flight league, currently sitting in 4th place with 48 points and only three matches remaining.



Boakye Ansah expressed his admiration for the former Bechem United trainer, highlighting his ability to develop inexperienced players into a cohesive team.

He emphasized that the coach deserves recognition for their impressive achievements in their inaugural season.



