Kelleher wants Liverpool exit to 'be a number one'

Caoimhin Kelleher filled in for Liverpool when Alison was injured last season

Source: BBC

Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher expressed his desire to leave Anfield to demonstrate his abilities, as the club appears to be pursuing a different path.

The Republic of Ireland player, speaking ahead of his nation's Nations League match against Greece in Dublin, noted that he made 26 appearances for Liverpool last season due to an injury to the starting keeper, Alisson.

Meanwhile, new manager Arne Slot is reportedly looking to acquire Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia for a fee of up to £29 million, with the 23-year-old expected to join for the 2025-26 season.



Read full article