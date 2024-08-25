Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Kelvin Yeboah's brace for Minnesota United against Seattle Sounders

Kelvin Yeboah5544 Kelvin Yeboah

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian winger Kelvin Yeboah made a notable entrance for Minnesota United FC, scoring two goals in a 3-2 home loss to the Seattle Sounders during a Major League Soccer match on Saturday evening.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live