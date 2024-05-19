Kelvin Yeboah scores in Standard Liege's defeat to Gent

Kelvin Yeboah

Kelvin Yeboah, an Italian forward of Ghanaian descent, showcased his skills on Saturday evening as he scored a goal for Standard Liege in their 4-1 defeat against Gent in the Belgian First Division.

This match marked the 48th encounter between the two teams, with Standard Liege having 15 victories, Gent with 27 wins, and 6 draws in their head-to-head record.



Yeboah, who has been a crucial player for Standard Liege throughout the season, started the game at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne and played for 81 minutes.



Despite his team facing challenges in terms of possession and shots on goal against Gent, Yeboah managed to make an impact in the 17th minute. He received a pass from Matthieu Epolo and skillfully struck a left-footed shot from the center of the box, finding the back of the net and equalizing the score at 1-1.

However, it was Matias Fernandez-Pardo who stole the spotlight for Gent, scoring two goals in the 10th and 66th minutes. Laurent Depoitre further extended Gent's lead with two additional goals in the 80th and 97th minutes, securing a comfortable victory for his team.



Yeboah's performance this season has been remarkable for Standard Liege, as he has made 14 appearances, scored six goals, and provided two assists in the Belgian First Division.