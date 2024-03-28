Kenpong Academy sends three players to France

Bossman Afirim Debra, Richard Okyere, Abdul Razak Nuhu on their way to France

The Kenpong Football Academy has selected three talented players to represent them at FC Bastia in France, marking a significant milestone in their careers.

Richard Okyere, known for his precise midfield play, Bossman Afirim Debra, a forward with immense raw talent, and Abdul Razak Nuhu, a steadfast defender, make up this trio.



This move is a crucial step in the collaborative effort between Kenpong and FC Bastia, aimed at nurturing young footballers from the Ghanaian academy. It signifies the beginning of a series of foreign training programs that will complement local training and enhance the skills of academy players. The ultimate goal is to develop talent that can compete in international leagues.

As they embark on this journey, these players carry not only the hopes of their academy but also the aspirations of a nation that firmly believes in the power of football to transcend borders.



The Kenpong Football Academy, located in Winneba, focuses on training and developing young football talents to excel in the dynamic and competitive global football landscape. This maiden voyage for players abroad is just the beginning of many similar training programs that will be integrated into the academy's agenda for continuous growth and development.