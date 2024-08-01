Kenpong Academy signs MOU with Danish Superliga Club Sonderjyske

Kenpong Football Academy, situated in Winneba, has recently established a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sonderjyske Football Club, a prominent Danish Superliga team.

The finalized agreement, which was completed on Tuesday, aims to streamline the progress and transition of players from Kenpong Academy to Sonderjyske and its affiliated clubs.



This two-year deal follows a similar MOU that was signed a few months ago with Bastia Football Club in France.



Kenpong Academy is committed to nurturing and honing young players from Ghana and other regions of Africa, while Sonderjyske focuses on identifying and recruiting top talent from the academy.



As part of this collaboration, Sonderjyske will host a 25-member team from Kenpong Academy in Denmark annually for a month of training and matches.



Kennedy Agyepong, the visionary behind Kenpong Academy, signed the contract on behalf of the academy.



He is optimistic that the MOU will be mutually advantageous, enhancing the caliber of talent produced by the academy.

"I am excited about Sonderjyske's decision to collaborate with my academy. This partnership is the outcome of numerous trips to Europe, including Denmark, in search of reputable partners for Kenpong Academy," stated Agyepong, also known as Kenpong.



During a visit to Denmark two months ago, Agyepong facilitated a meeting between Sonderjyske's management and President Akufo Addo, who happened to be in Denmark at the time.



He emphasized the abundance of football talent in Ghana and expressed his enthusiasm for Kenpong's endeavors to support the youth. He pledged his support for foreign investments in Ghanaian football and encouraged Sonderjyske to partner with Kenpong Academy.



This encouragement has now materialized into a formal agreement.



Representatives from Sonderjyske also traveled to Ghana to assess Kenpong Academy. Impressed by the academy's facilities and potential, they agreed to the MOU.



This partnership marks a significant milestone in Kenpong Academy's quest to nurture young football talent and presents a promising opportunity for its future.