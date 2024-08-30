Kevin Danso's proposed move to AS Roma off

Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso has reportedly not passed his medical examination with Serie A club AS Roma, leading to the failure of his expected transfer to Stadio Olimpico this summer.

The Rome-based club cited health issues as the rationale for withdrawing from the transfer just prior to the deadline.



RC Lens, Danso's current team, has expressed significant disappointment regarding the unsuccessful deal in an official statement: "Despite having reached a complete agreement with AS Roma, Kevin Danso will not be joining the club.

The extended evaluation of his medical results resulted in the cancellation of the transfer.



The club is questioning the rationale behind this decision, particularly in light of Danso's considerable experience, having participated in over 30 matches at both domestic and international levels. We remain fully confident in his capabilities and anticipate his return to the field following a revised protocol."