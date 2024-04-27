Kevin Luckassen shines as UTA Arad triumphs over Otelul Galati in Romanian Superliga

Kevin Luckassen

Kevin Luckassen, a Ghanaian striker born in the Netherlands, played a crucial role in UTA Arad's triumph over Otelul Galati in the Romanian Superliga.

He scored a goal and assisted another, contributing significantly to securing the victory.



This match also saw UTA Arad improve their head-to-head record against Otelul Galati. They now have one win, one loss, and one draw in their encounters.



Luckassen entered the game in the 46th minute, substituting Joao Pedro at the Arena Francisc Neuman. Despite Otelul Galati having more possession, UTA Arad managed to create more shots on target and displayed better efficiency in front of goal.

In the 62nd minute, Luckassen demonstrated his playmaking abilities by setting up Johana Omondi, who skillfully found space in the box and calmly scored. The Dutch-Ghanaian striker then increased his tally in the 78th minute, receiving a precise pass in the box and doubling UTA Arad's lead.



Rares Pop further extended UTA Arad's advantage in the 81st minute with a remarkable goal, even though he slipped in the box. Although Juri Cisotti managed to score one for Galati in stoppage time, it was too little, too late, as UTA Arad held on for a well-deserved 3-1 victory.



With this outstanding performance, Luckassen has now accumulated five goals and two assists in 22 appearances in the Romanian top flight this season.