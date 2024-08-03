Khelif being in women's boxing not fair, says next opponent

Khelif is scheduled to fight Hungary's Hamori on Saturday

Source: BBC

Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori expressed her concerns regarding her upcoming opponent, Imane Khelif, competing in the women's category at the Olympics.

Hamori, aged 23, is set to compete against the 25-year-old Algerian in the quarter-finals of the 66kg competition this Saturday.



Khelif, who was disqualified from last year's Women's World Championships due to failing gender eligibility tests, is one of two athletes allowed to participate in the Olympics.

The Hungarian Boxing Association has raised objections to Khelif's involvement in Paris 2024, leading the Hungarian Olympic Committee to seek discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on this matter.



