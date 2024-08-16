Kobbie Mainoo is the nearest I’ve seen to Zidane – Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes, the former midfielder for Manchester United, has expressed high admiration for the young talent Kobbie Mainoo, drawing a comparison to the legendary Zinedine Zidane.

In an interview with The Guardian, Scholes remarked that Mainoo represents the closest resemblance to Zidane he has encountered, particularly in his ability to take possession of the ball, receive it, and manoeuvre past opponents with ease.



“He is the closest player I have seen to Zinedine Zidane in terms of ball control, receiving the ball, and gliding past defenders,” Scholes stated.

Mainoo showcased his skills during the 2023/24 season with Manchester United, making 24 appearances in the English Premier League, where he netted three goals and contributed one assist.



His outstanding performances have secured him a spot in the England squad for the upcoming 2024 European Championship, and he is expected to play a significant role for Manchester United in the 2024/25 season.