Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo, the 18-year-old English-born Ghanaian midfielder, showcased another exceptional performance for Manchester United.

He scored the winning goal to guarantee the Red Devils a 4-3 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.



Mainoo scored his first senior-level goal in Man United's 4-2 triumph against Newport County in the FA Cup, and it did not take him too long to record his first Premier League goal.



Scoring in the 97th minute, Mainoo he skillfully maneuvered past three Wolves defenders to deliver a curling strike into the bottom of the net.

The young midfielder's goal proved crucial as Manchester United had relinquished a two-goal lead, with Scott McTominay's header in the 75th minute countered by Pedro Neto, leveling the game at 3-3 through a Wolves' counter-attack.



Despite representing England at the juvenile level, Mainoo, of Ghanaian descent, remains eligible to play for Ghana at the senior international level.