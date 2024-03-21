Kosmos Innovation Centre and CKT-UTAS partner to empower agripreneurs

Clement Kubindiwo Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS)

The Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Clement Kubindiwo Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) to foster the growth of 'Agripreneurs'.

According to a statement from the University’s Public Affairs Directorate, the collaboration signifies the commencement of a partnership aimed at supporting startups operating within the agriculture value chain.



The MoU signing ceremony, which took place in Accra on March 18, 2024, was attended by Mr. Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, the Executive Director of KIC, and Professor Samson Abah Abagale, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of CKT-UTAS, alongside Mr. Gilbert Ansoglenang, the Acting Registrar.



Prof. Abagale, highlighting the initiative's significance, stressed its focus on addressing post-harvest losses, particularly prevalent in Northern Ghana, by developing innovations to extend the shelf life of perishable products.



The partnership between KIC and CKT-UTAS aims not only to tackle youth unemployment but also to engage community members in the project, thus creating employment opportunities.



Initiated during a Council Chamber meeting of the University on February 5, 2024, the proposal to collaborate with KIC was warmly received by CKT-UTAS management. Discussions ensued to initiate the implementation of the initiative on campus, with a focus on encouraging and empowering women's participation.

With the partnership formalized, CKT-UTAS will host programs such as the AgriTech Challenge Classic and Pro, providing a platform for participants to pitch innovative ideas aimed at revolutionizing the agricultural value chain.



The initiative positions CKT-UTAS as a key player in cultivating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among individuals aged 18 to 35 passionate about transforming the agricultural sector.



Participants in the challenge stand to compete for substantial cash prizes ranging from US$10,000 to US$50,000, along with access to invaluable mentorship through an intensive incubation program designed to nurture and scale their ventures.



Mr. Beyuoh expressed confidence in CKT-UTAS's capacity to drive meaningful change, stating, "CKT-UTAS embodies the spirit of innovation and academic excellence."



The collaboration between CKT-UTAS and KIC is poised to empower young innovators and entrepreneurs in the agricultural value chain through the establishment of an innovation center on campus, marking a significant step towards sustainable development in the Region and beyond.