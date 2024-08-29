Kotoko IMC chair Nana Apinkra confident Nigerian midfielder Fernando Bassey will succeed at the club

The chairperson of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) for Asante Kotoko, Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, has expressed the club's enthusiasm regarding the acquisition of Nigerian talent Fernando Wisdom Bassey.

The prominent Ghanaian club finalized the signing of the promising young player on Wednesday, August 28.



Following the official introduction of the Nigerian midfielder, Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua conveyed the IMC's optimism about Fernando Bassey's potential success at the club.

"We are thrilled to have Fernando join our ranks. The negotiation process was seamless, and he arrived as an exciting addition to our team. We believe that with his contributions, we can fulfil our goals for the season," stated Nana Apinkra, as reported on the Asante Kotoko website.