Kotoko charged by GFA for misconduct during match against Nations FC

Asante Kotoko, a Ghanaian football club, is facing charges from the Ghana Football Association Regulatory Actions due to misconduct during their match against Nations FC on matchday 23 over the weekend.

This comes as the team suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in Ghana's top flight, losing 1-0 to Nations FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday. The winning goal was scored late in the first half by Asamoah Afriyie, securing all three points for the Premier League newcomers.



The defeat, however, is not the only setback for Kotoko, as their fans' actions have prompted the GFA's charge. The club is accused of breaching Section 16 of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, and Section 34 (6) (d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019.



The charges stem from inappropriate behavior towards match officials by the club's fans and text commentary on match officials from the club's social media pages, according to an update from GFA Regulatory Actions on social media.

Kotoko have been given until Wednesday, March 27, to respond to the charges. The club has dropped to ninth place on the Ghana Premier League table following their latest defeat, adding to their woes.



The outcome of the charges could have further implications for the team's standing in the league and future matches, depending on the severity of the misconduct.