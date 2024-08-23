Kotoko game will give Bibiani GoldStars players confidence to tackle GPL properly – Frimpong Manso

Stephen Frimpong Manso, the head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, has conveyed his optimism regarding their friendly match against Asante Kotoko, believing it will serve as valuable preparation and enhance their confidence for the forthcoming 2024/25 football season.

The Gye Nyame team suffered a narrow defeat, losing 1-0 to the Porcupine Warriors on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, during the GHALCA 2024 Tournament.



Bernard Somuah netted the sole goal in the first half, securing victory for Prosper Narteh Ogum’s squad.



In his remarks following the match, Frimpong Manso emphasized that this encounter marked a notable advancement compared to the teams they had previously faced in their pre-season preparations.



“We have competed against numerous Division Two and One teams. This is our first match against a Premier League club, Asante Kotoko.

“Players always aspire to compete against prominent clubs like Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and others.



“I believe this experience will instill confidence in the players as they prepare to engage effectively in the Ghana Premier League.”



Bibiani Gold Stars will commence their 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season against Legon Cities at the Bibiani Dun's Park.