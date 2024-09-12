Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Kotoko goalkeeper Mohammed Camara urged to stay grounded after key performance vs. Karela United

Mohammed Camara344.png Mohammed Camara

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Asante Kotoko's coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has urged goalkeeper Mohammed Camara to remain humble after his impressive display against Karela United.

Camara stepped in for captain Frederick Asare, who was away on international duty, and played a crucial role in the team's 1-0 win by making several important saves.

In a post-match discussion, Ogum conveyed his trust in Camara's skills, particularly in Asare's absence, and advised him to continue his dedication and concentration as the season progresses.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet