Kotoko will only sign players who are fit and ready to play for the club - Emmanuel Dasoberi assures fans
Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana
Emmanuel Dasoberi, the Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko, has revealed some of the club's plans for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.
In an interview with Akoma FM on Wednesday, June 26, he stated that the club will limit their squad to a maximum of 26 players.
Dasoberi also reassured fans that Asante Kotoko will only acquire players who are in good physical condition and prepared to contribute to the team's success.
