Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Sports
0

Kotoko will only sign players who are fit and ready to play for the club - Emmanuel Dasoberi assures fans

Emmanuel Dasoberi3 Emmanuel Dasoberi

Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana

Emmanuel Dasoberi, the Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko, has revealed some of the club's plans for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.

In an interview with Akoma FM on Wednesday, June 26, he stated that the club will limit their squad to a maximum of 26 players.

Dasoberi also reassured fans that Asante Kotoko will only acquire players who are in good physical condition and prepared to contribute to the team's success.

Read full article

Source: Footballghana