Kudus Mohammed to miss Black Stars 2023 AFCON opener against Cape Verde - Reports

The Black Stars could miss Mohammed Kudus in their opening game against Cape Verde at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.
A report by 3Sports suggests that Kudus suffered a tight hamstring after his last game for West Ham United.
The report further notes that the former Ajax man will regain full fitness in 5-6 days and that he will not be available for Ghana's opening game against Cape Verde.
Mohammed Kudus is still yet to join the Black Stars squad after missing the pre-AFCON camping.
While giving an update on the 23-year-old injury after Ghana's goalless draw against Namibia, Hughton confirmed that the forward will join the squad on Tuesday, January 9, 2023.
"We were in touch with [Kudus] and his club, he will join us [on Tuesday]," he said.
The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick start on January 13, 2023. Ghana will face Cape Verde in a Group B encounter on Sunday, January 14 at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Baigny in Abidjan.
EE/EK
- Black Stars are committed to fight for glory in Abidjan - Kurt Okraku
- Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar ruled out of AFCON
- 2023 AFCON: ADPU staff share predictions, expectations for Black Stars
- Sing-a-thon and cook-a-thon: Psyche-a-thon lessons for the black stars toward winning AFCON 2023
- 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: I doubt Ghana can win the title - Veteran journalist Ken Bediako
- Read all related articles