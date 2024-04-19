Kudus and West Ham knocked out of Europa League by Leverkusen

Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian footballer, Mohammed Kudus, and his team, West Ham United, have been eliminated from this season's UEFA Europa League.

They suffered a 3-1 aggregate defeat to German Champions Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter-finals of the European competition.



Last week, West Ham United faced Bayer Leverkusen at the Bay Arena for the first leg of the contest.



The German champions scored two goals in the second half, defeating the English team.

Despite their efforts, Mohammed Kudus and his teammates were unable to overturn the tie in the second leg, which took place today at the London Stadium. Kudus played the entire duration of the game.



Although West Ham United put up a good performance, the visitors managed to score a late goal through Jeremie Frimpong, cancelling out an equalizer from Michail Antonio.



As a result, the game ended in a 1-1 draw, and West Ham United was knocked out of the Europa League at the quarter-final stage.