Kudus at the double as Ghana held to a draw by Egypt

Black Stars players celebrating with Kudus after he scored the first goal against Egypt

Source: CAF

Egypt came back twice from behind to get a point against the Black Stars of Ghana in the second round game of Group C in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny.

Mohammed Kudu’s introduction into Ghana’s starting line-up yielded an instant result after the West Ham United attacker tried his luck from distance via Abdul Salis Samed’s assist to put Ghana 1-0 up.



Egypt capitalized on a defensive howler from Inaki Williams as Omar Marmoush rounded up Richard Ofori to level matters for the Pharaohs on the 69th minute.



It turned out to be a game for Kudus as he restored Ghana’s lead after receiving a pass from Denis Odoi at the edge of the penalty box to curl one to the far post which deflected to give Mohammed El Shenawy no chance of getting to it on the 71st minute for a 2-1 lead.

Twice the Pharaohs came from behind and secured the equalizer through Trezeguet Mostafa Mohammed to render the scoreline 2-2 on the 73rd minute.



Ghana with just a point from two games will play Mozambique on Monday, January 22 in their last group game.