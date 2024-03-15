Kudus double secures West Ham's Europa League quarterfinal spot

Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus shone for West Ham United, scoring twice to help his team overturn a first-leg deficit and secure a spot in the Europa League quarterfinals.

Kudus' heroics, along with goals from Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, and Aaron Cresswell, led West Ham to a convincing 5-0 victory over Freiburg in the second leg.



West Ham entered the second leg trailing 1-0 from their defeat in Germany but quickly turned the tie in their favor. Paqueta opened the scoring after just nine minutes, followed by Bowen's goal in the 32nd minute.



Cresswell added a third with a superb strike to give West Ham the lead for the first time in the tie.

Kudus then stole the show, scoring his first goal in the 77th minute. The Ghanaian midfielder showcased his skill by dribbling past four Freiburg players before finishing with his weaker foot to make it 4-0. He completed his brace with a left-footed strike in the 85th minute, securing a comfortable 5-0 victory for West Ham.



The win sees West Ham progress to the quarterfinals of the Europa League, with the draw for the next round scheduled for Friday, March 15.