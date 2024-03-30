Kudus scores in West Ham's defeat to Newcastle

Mohammed Kudus celebrates after scoring a stunning goal against Newcastle

Newcastle secured a thrilling victory against West Ham at St James' Park, with Harvey Barnes stepping up to score two crucial late goals.

The match began in Newcastle's favour, with Anthony Gordon winning a penalty early on and Alexander Isak converting from 12 yards after a VAR review.



However, the Magpies soon found themselves trailing as West Ham scored three unanswered goals. Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus, and Jarrod Bowen all found the back of the net, leaving Newcastle with a mountain to climb.



Isak managed to pull one back from the penalty spot, and Barnes equalized in the 83rd minute. Buoyed by the support of their passionate fans, Newcastle continued to push forward, and Barnes sealed the victory with a powerful strike in the 90th minute.

Despite being reduced to 10 men in injury time, Newcastle held on for a crucial win that could greatly impact their European aspirations.



The final score was 4-3 in favour of Newcastle, propelling them to eighth place in the standings, just one point behind West Ham in seventh.