Kurt Okraku and GFA mourn Ghanaian football legend Awuley Quaye

Sat, 8 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, accompanied by a notable group from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), paid their respects to the late football legend, Emmanuel Awuley Quaye, in a formal ceremony held on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Quaye, a revered figure in Ghanaian football, was remembered for his significant contributions to the sport.

The state-supported funeral service was conducted at the State House in Accra, where Quaye's legacy was celebrated.

Source: Footballghana