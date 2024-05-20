Kurt Okraku opens CAF Club Licensing Workshop in Accra

Kurt Okraku

GFA President Kurt Okraku officially launched the CAF Club Licensing Regional Workshop in Accra on May 20, 2024.

He stressed the significance of collective efforts and collaboration in advancing African football.



Speaking to representatives from 15 Member Associations at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Okraku warmly welcomed them to the four-day workshop in Accra.



He emphasized that club licensing plays a crucial role in the developmental agenda of CAF.

Okraku presided over the opening ceremony, which was attended by the General Secretaries and Club Licensing Managers of the 15 Member Associations of CAF. "I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to all of you in this remarkable city of Accra. I consider Ghana fortunate to have the opportunity to host all of you on behalf of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)," he expressed.



Okraku also acknowledged the close attention of CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, stating that club licensing holds great importance to him.



"On numerous occasions, he has emphasized the need for Africa to develop football and for CAF to deliver it in the best possible manner," Okraku added in his opening statement.