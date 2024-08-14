Sports

Kwadwo Baah scores in Watford's 5-0 EFL Cup triumph over MK Dons

Kwadwo Baah Scores.jpeg Kwadwo Baah

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwadwo Baah, the Ghanaian forward, made a notable debut for Watford by scoring in their impressive 5-0 triumph over Milton Keynes Dons during the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening.

