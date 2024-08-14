Sports

Kwadwo Duah scores brace in Ludogorets Razgrad's heavy UCL defeat to Qarabag FK

Kwadwo Duah1 Kwadwo Duah

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwadwo Duah, a Swiss-born Ghanaian forward, showcased an impressive performance despite Ludogorets Razgrad suffering a significant 7-2 loss to Qarabag FK during the UEFA Champions League Qualification Round 3 on Tuesday evening.

