Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Kwadwo Duah scores first league goal as Ludogorets thump Arda

Kwadwo Duah321 Kwadwo Duah

Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwadwo Duah, a Swiss international of Ghanaian descent, scored his first league goal of the season for Ludogorets Razgrad in their 5-1 victory over Arda on match day three of the Bulgarian First League.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live