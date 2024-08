Kwame Peprah, a Ghanaian, expressed his delight after scoring his first hat-trick for Kerala Blasters, an Indian team.

The former King Faisal player netted three goals to help his team secure an impressive 8-0 victory over Mumbai City in the Indian Durand Cup.



Peprah scored twice in the first half and completed his hat-trick in the second half.

He took to X, formerly known as X, to express his gratitude to the fans for their support and hinted at more success to come.