Kwesi Appiah reveals reason behind Fatawu Safiu's contract termination

Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah, a member of Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee, has explained why Fatawu Safiu's contract was terminated.

He cited a ligament injury and alleged misrepresentation as the main reasons.



Safiu rejoined Asante Kotoko in January, but his contract was terminated approximately a month later.



According to Appiah, the decision was made after discovering that Safiu had misled the club about the true nature of his injury.



Medical reports revealed that Safiu had a ligament tear, which would require surgery and sideline him for a significant period, possibly up to a year. Appiah expressed his disappointment in Safiu's lack of transparency about the injury.

Appiah stated that if Safiu had been upfront with him about his injury and its impact on his ability to play, he would have informed the coach so that everyone would be aware.



Safiu's contract was terminated after he joined the team for training following a two-week break, but was seen limping. Subsequent medical checkups revealed the ligament tear, and expert opinions suggested the need for surgery and a potential year-long recovery.



Appiah emphasised that the termination was a result of Safiu's failure to communicate the truth about his injury.