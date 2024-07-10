Kwesi Appiah’s work at Sudan will benefit Ghana – Ibrahim Sannie Daara

Ibrahim Sannie Daara, the CAF Media Officer, has stated that the appointment of former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah, as the head coach of Sudan will have positive effects on Ghana.

There have been calls for Appiah to step down from the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw placed Ghana in the same group as his Sudan team.



Many people believe that his dual roles as the head coach of Sudan and a member of the GFA EXCO create a conflict of interest, but Sannie Daara disagrees.

He believes that Appiah's experience in Sudan will benefit Ghana football and that he can recuse himself from any meetings where there may be a conflict of interest.



The qualifiers will begin in September 2024 with matches against Angola, Niger, and Sudan.