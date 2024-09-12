Kylian Mbappe dispute with Paris Saint-Germain goes to trial as mediation is rejected

Kylian Mbappe

Source: Apexnewshub

Kylian Mbappe has been engaged in a contentious dispute with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, for several months. The Real Madrid summer acquisition is seeking the payment of outstanding wages owed to him by the French champions, with the total amount claimed reported to be €55 million.

Recently, it was indicated that both parties would convene at the behest of Ligue 1’s Legal Commission, aiming for a mutually agreeable resolution. A mediation session occurred on Wednesday; however, as reported by Relevo, the outcome was unsatisfactory.

No consensus was achieved, resulting in the case proceeding to trial. Although Ligue 1 suggested the mediation, Mbappe’s representatives have declined this approach, expressing their determination to prevail in court.



