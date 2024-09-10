LA Galaxy star Joseph Paintsil meets Chief Imam, set to renovate Fadama Astroturf

Joseph Paintsill and Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

Source: ghanasoccernet

Joseph Paintsil, a Ghanaian winger playing in the US, recently visited the national Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The Black Stars player was unable to participate in Ghana's match against Niger due to passport complications but seized the chance to connect with the head of the Ghanaian Muslim community.



Paintsil and his team met the Imam at his home in Fadama, the neighborhood where the footballer developed his skills.

As a gesture of gratitude, the Los Angeles Galaxy player has committed to renovating the Fadama Astroturf to support the local community.



