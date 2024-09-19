Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

La Liga side confirm Barcelona do not have buy-back option for in-form defender

Mingueza Of RC Celta De Vigo Celebrates With Hugo Alvarez After Scoring His Teams First Goal .png Mingueza of RC Celta de Vigo celebrates with Hugo Alvarez after scoring his teams first goal

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Oscar Mingueza has emerged as a key player in the early stages of the 2024-25 La Liga season. The 25-year-old defender has recorded two goals and three assists in five matches, placing him joint-third in the league for total goal contributions.

His impressive performance has sparked speculation about his future, including a potential return to Barcelona. Reports suggest that Barcelona may have a buy-back clause valued at approximately €9 million.

Nonetheless, Celta Vigo's director of football, Marco Garces, firmly refuted these claims during a press conference on Thursday, according to Diario AS.

Read full article

Source: Football-espana