Laryea Kingston apologises to GFA president Kurt Okraku for causing embarrassment with his resignation

Kurt Okraku (Left) and Laryea Kingston

Source: Footballghana

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has expressed his apologies to Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku for the embarrassment caused to him and the association.

Following his resignation as head coach of the team, Laryea was accused of being unreachable and refusing to attend post-match meetings with the Black Starlets Management Committee.



The GFA further stated that inappropriate language was used during his resignation.

Laryea has now issued a statement apologizing to the GFA president and the GFA EXCO for any misunderstanding, inconvenience, and embarrassment caused by his decision to announce his resignation.



