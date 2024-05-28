Laryea Kingston regrets actions and apologises for resignation missteps

Laryea Kingston

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston has issued an apology for his actions and resigned from his position.

In a press statement, Kingston acknowledged his mistakes and expressed remorse to Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku and the Executive Council.



His decision to step down came after the team's defeat in the WAFU B U-17 Championship semi-finals, which ended their chances of qualifying for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Ghana Football Association revealed that Kingston behaved inappropriately by refusing to attend a team meeting and leaving the team bus on the way to the hotel.



Read full article