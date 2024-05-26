Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Sports
0

Laryea Kingston resigns as Ghana U-17 coach after failing to qualify for AFCON

Laryea Kingston 0054 Laryea Kingston

Sun, 26 May 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Laryea Kingston, the coach of Ghana U-17, has stepped down from his position, stating that he had already made this choice before the start of the WAFU B Championship in Accra.

Following Ghana's 2-1 defeat in the semifinals, which resulted in their failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations next year, Kingston announced his resignation during the post-match press conference.

Despite his disappointment, he concluded the presser with a heartfelt speech confirming his departure.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet