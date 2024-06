Croatia 1-1 Italy

Source: BBC

Italy secured their spot in the last 16 of Euro 2024 with a dramatic late equalizer from Mattia Zaccagni, breaking Croatia's hearts. Luka Modric's goal had initially put Croatia in a good position to advance as runners-up in Group B, but Italy's late goal ensured they progress alongside group winners Spain.





