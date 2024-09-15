Lawrence goal earns Rangers narrow win at Dundee Utd

Tom Lawrence scored his second goal in three games

Source: BBC

Rangers halted Dundee United's eight-match unbeaten streak, climbing to third place in the Scottish Premiership and narrowing the gap to leaders Celtic and Aberdeen to five points.

Tom Lawrence's early strike proved decisive in what many considered a crucial match for Rangers' title aspirations, especially following their recent 3-0 defeat in the Old Firm derby.

The Welsh midfielder capitalized on a flick from Cyriel Dessers, displaying impressive footwork before delicately chipping the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper Jack Walton just seven minutes into the game.



