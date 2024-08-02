Ledecky becomes USA's most decorated female Olympian

Katie Ledecky (right) has won a gold, silver and bronze in Paris so far

Katie Ledecky became the United States' most decorated female Olympian and France's Leon Marchand reached yet another final on a boisterous night of swimming in Paris.

The USA - with Ledecky swimming the third leg - claimed silver in the women's 4x200m relay in seven minutes 40.86 seconds at La Defense Arena.



It takes Ledecky's Olympic tally to 13 medals - eight golds, four silvers and one bronze.

The 27-year-old retained her 1500m freestyle title with impressive ease on Wednesday.



She also took 400m freestyle bronze and on Saturday will bid to secure yet another gold in the 800m freestyle.



