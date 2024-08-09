Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin reveals transfer plans ahead of new season

Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin , the tactician for Legon Cities, has provided an update regarding the club's transfer strategies in anticipation of the 2024/25 football season.

The Royals have yet to secure any significant signings during the current summer transfer window.



Despite the absence of new acquisitions, the Accra-based club has successfully transferred key players such as Samuel Tenedu, Mohammed Sumaila, and Kwabena Boateng.



In an interview with Kessben FM, as reported by Gabsfeed, the former Asante Kotoko coach revealed the club's transfer intentions, indicating that they do not plan to pursue any major signings in this window.



“The core of the team remains intact. Only Samuel Tenedu, Kwabena Boateng, and Mohammed Sumaila have left, which is why we are undertaking this process to find suitable replacements,” he stated.

Furthermore, the seasoned tactician noted that the club will focus on recruiting players from the second division for the upcoming season and does not foresee any significant signings.



“At Legon Cities, we do not engage in major signings; we primarily depend on second division talent. We adopted this approach last season, which proved successful. We acquired Tenedu from Ebony FC in Kumasi, and he has since become a standout player. This is the essence of Legon Cities,” he remarked.



Legon Cities is currently gearing up for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, set to commence next month.