Legon Cities secure a goalless draw against Great Olympics

Legon Cities celebrate after securing a win against Great Olympics

Legon Cities bounced back from their disappointment in the FA Cup to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Great Olympics at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in their 30th match of the Premier League season.

In the 16th minute, Mohammed Alidu gave the Royals an early lead, but they were unable to maintain their advantage going into halftime.



Great Olympics equalized in stoppage time of the first half, thanks to Albert Amoah.



However, it was Cities who displayed more determination to win the game, and their efforts paid off when Kwabena Boateng scored a stunning goal in the 73rd minute, securing all three points for his team.



Under Fabin's guidance, Cities have now won three of their last five matches, bouncing back from their previous Premier League defeat against Asante Kotoko.

On the other hand, Great Olympics have failed to secure a victory in their last six consecutive games, putting them in a precarious position as they are currently outside the relegation zone due to a better goal difference.



Following this win, Cities have climbed to ninth place in the league standings with 41 points, while Great Olympics remain in 15th position with 33 points.



The Royals will face Dreams FC in their next away game, while Great Olympics will host Berekum Chelsea.