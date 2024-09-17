Sports

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper lauds Ndidi after stellar performance in Crystal Palace draw

Wilfred Ndidi.png Wilfred Ndidi

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: Kickgh

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper has commended Wilfred Ndidi for his impressive performance, contributing two assists in the challenging away draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Nigerian midfielder played a crucial role in helping the Foxes secure a 2-2 tie at Selhurst Park, setting up goals for Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi.

Cooper noted, "He demonstrated similar abilities last season based on my analysis," highlighting Ndidi's consistent impact in matches.

