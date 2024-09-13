Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew ready ahead of emotional return to Crystal Palace

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Jordan Ayew of Leicester

Source: ESPN

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew is optimistic about a favorable result as Leicester City visits Selhurst Park to take on his former team, Crystal Palace.

This marks Ayew's first return to South London since his transfer to the King Power Stadium during the summer transfer window.

Having spent six seasons with the Eagles before departing in August 2024, the 33-year-old acknowledged that it will be a poignant occasion as he bids farewell to the club.



