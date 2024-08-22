Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Leicester City reach agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Jordan Ayew

Jeffery Schlupp And Jordan Ayew Jordan Ayew

Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Leicester City has successfully completed a transfer agreement to sign Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew for a fee of £8 million, according to various reports.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live