Leicester City star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku steals show with MOTM in triumph over Cardiff

Ghana youth star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana youth star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was voted man of the match after his impressive display inspired Leicester City victory in the English Championship.

The 19-year-old provided both assists when the Foxes overcame Cardiff City with a 2-0 triumph at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday night.



Issahaku continues to live up to the billing since making the move from Sporting Lisbon to England on a season-long loan. He has cemented a position in Enzo Maresca's setup.



The hugely talented attacker was instrumental for the opening goal of the match when set up midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 18th minute.



Issahaku was also involved in the second goal of the encounter as he delivered a pass to James Justin, who scored a beauty from the edge of the penalty area.

He edged out teammates Dewsbury-Hall and Justin to win the man of the match polls in the club's X page.



Leicester continue to lead the Championship standings after 25 matches, having opened an eight-point gap as their quest for promotion to the Premier League looks promising.



Issahaku has made 21 appearances for the Foxes this campaign, scoring twice and providing seven assists in the process.